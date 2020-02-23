Home

POWERED BY

Donald J. Walters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Walters Obituary
Donald J. Walters, age 84 of Pompano Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The seventh of eight children, Don was born in New Brunswick, NJ on September 19, 1935 and was the son of the late Robert and Mary Walters. After graduating high school, Don joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. A resident of Pompano Beach for nearly fifty years, he retired from United Parcel Service in 1998 after 25 years of service and spent his retirement years traveling, cruising, and enjoying his family. He was a long-term member of the Pompano Beach Elks and the American Legion.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years of marriage, Marcy Walters, his sister, Joan Walters of Union City, NJ, his three sons, Don (Alex), Ken (Jessica), and Glen (Cheryl), his three grandchildren, Nathan, Kelsey, and Jack, and eighteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Joan, a sister, and five brothers.

A celebration of his life will be held on March 7, 2020.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -