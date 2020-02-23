|
Donald J. Walters, age 84 of Pompano Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The seventh of eight children, Don was born in New Brunswick, NJ on September 19, 1935 and was the son of the late Robert and Mary Walters. After graduating high school, Don joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. A resident of Pompano Beach for nearly fifty years, he retired from United Parcel Service in 1998 after 25 years of service and spent his retirement years traveling, cruising, and enjoying his family. He was a long-term member of the Pompano Beach Elks and the American Legion.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years of marriage, Marcy Walters, his sister, Joan Walters of Union City, NJ, his three sons, Don (Alex), Ken (Jessica), and Glen (Cheryl), his three grandchildren, Nathan, Kelsey, and Jack, and eighteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Joan, a sister, and five brothers.
A celebration of his life will be held on March 7, 2020.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020