Donald John Bernis, age 85, of Pembroke Pines, Florida passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, January 26, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his son: Tommy Bernis; daughter: Barbara Blount and sister: Jeanette Bernis and brother: Branan Bernis.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years.
After nearly 20 years working as a private mechanic, he taught nearly 25 years at Sheridan Vocational Tech. He provided a fine example to his students and to us when he earned an Associates Degree at age 52.
Donald was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a friend to many, someone who could fix anything and re-engineer something to make it work better than it was originally designed. He was appreciated by customers, students, neighbors and people.
He advocated hard work, drive, effort, learning and never cheating yourself and others by giving less than 100% to whatever it was that you were doing.
Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years: Christine Bernis; son: Paul (Anne) Bernis; daughter: Diane (Tom) Andrew; grandchildren: Randy (Talyna) Patterson, Ryan (Chris) Bernis, Corey (Rebecca) Bernis, Abigail Martin, Robyn Andrew, Andrew (Seth) Bernis; great-granddaughters: Valentina Bernis, Vivian Martin and Victoria Bernis; sister: Georgette (Gary) Louviere of St. Martinville, Louisiana and brother: Willie (Priscilla) Bernis of St. Martinville, Louisiana.
Memorial Mass to be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7450 Stirling Road, Hollywood, Florida 33024.
Memorial Gathering to be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel, with reception to follow until 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory at .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019