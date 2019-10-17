Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care
1600 N. University Drive
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
(954) 983-6400
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7450 Stirling Road
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
until 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care
1600 N. University Drive
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bernis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald John Bernis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald John Bernis, age 85, of Pembroke Pines, Florida passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, January 26, 1934.

He was preceded in death by his son: Tommy Bernis; daughter: Barbara Blount and sister: Jeanette Bernis and brother: Branan Bernis.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years.

After nearly 20 years working as a private mechanic, he taught nearly 25 years at Sheridan Vocational Tech. He provided a fine example to his students and to us when he earned an Associates Degree at age 52.

Donald was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a friend to many, someone who could fix anything and re-engineer something to make it work better than it was originally designed. He was appreciated by customers, students, neighbors and people.

He advocated hard work, drive, effort, learning and never cheating yourself and others by giving less than 100% to whatever it was that you were doing.

Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years: Christine Bernis; son: Paul (Anne) Bernis; daughter: Diane (Tom) Andrew; grandchildren: Randy (Talyna) Patterson, Ryan (Chris) Bernis, Corey (Rebecca) Bernis, Abigail Martin, Robyn Andrew, Andrew (Seth) Bernis; great-granddaughters: Valentina Bernis, Vivian Martin and Victoria Bernis; sister: Georgette (Gary) Louviere of St. Martinville, Louisiana and brother: Willie (Priscilla) Bernis of St. Martinville, Louisiana.

Memorial Mass to be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7450 Stirling Road, Hollywood, Florida 33024.

Memorial Gathering to be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel, with reception to follow until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory at .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care
Download Now