Donald Lee Perkins, 64, of Leesburg, passed away April 25th at home with family at his side. He is survived by wife, Ida D. Perkins, sons, Darren L. Perkins and Thomas L. Cramer, three grandchildren, Ella Maier, Darren Perkins Jr and Jaxson Cramer. Twin brother, Ronald Perkins and older brother Kenneth Perkins, Aunt Alene Yarbrough and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to pandemic concerns. The family will notify everyone of details at that time.



