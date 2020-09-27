1/
Donald M. Kanter
{ "" }
Donald M Kanter, MD (March 25, 1925 - September 21, 2020) Beloved husband of Fanchon Kanter, Father of Susan Kanter, Joan Brown (Steven), Stephanie Weisberg (William), Grandfather of Melissa Klupchak (Max) David Brown, Great Grandfather of Carly and Cameron Klupchak.

Founder of Stamford Medical Group, Teaching Fellow Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, War Veteran, Lover of History, Classical Music and the Arts, Outdoorsman, Golfer, Sculptor, and perennial student. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

