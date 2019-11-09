|
Don Larson, "Santa Don", 65, passed into eternal rest on November 1, 2019, in Pompano Beach, FL. Born on December 20, 1953 in Sylvan Lake, MI to Roland and Virginia Larson. As a young man, Don moved to Florida where he became a truck manager at Ed Morse and salesman at Lou Bachrodt Chevrolet. Don was the apartment manager at Deauville Plaza Apartments for the last twenty-two years. His generosity and kindness made him well loved by his many tenants. For over twenty-five years, Don served as Pompano Beach's Santa Claus in their annual parade and countless community events, where he brought love and joy to thousands of children. His dedication as Santa gave him overwhelming happiness and personal fulfillment. He was an active member of St. Coleman's Men's Club. Don is survived by family who loved him dearly: siblings Marilyn Grennier, Karen Endres, Herb Larson, Mary Jo Clark (William), Marcia Worthy (Tom), Jean Zales (Vin), Bob Larson (Lisa), (Jim Gross), 19 nieces/nephews, 38 grand nieces/nephews. Don was predeceased by his parents and sister, Jane Gross. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him as "UNCLE DON".
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019