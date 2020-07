Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna, 89, passed away 7/19/20. Leaves behind daughter Cyndi (Eugene) Songer and 3 grandchildren, Kory, Susan and Shawn. Predeceased by ex-husband John Knepper and son Greg. There are no services.



