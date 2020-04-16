Donna L. Gartenberg, nee Goodman, age 85. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Gartenberg. Loving mother of Robert L. Gartenberg (Bett Barnett) and Michael E. (Faye) Gartenberg. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Gartenberg, Jamie (Graham) Conatser and Cory Gartenberg. Due to the Pandemic, a private family service will be observed. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future. Memorials may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2020.