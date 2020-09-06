Donna Osetkowski, 87, went to Heaven to be with God on August 15, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA on September 8, 1932, Donna passed away at home in Tamarac, FL. She and her husband, Frank, were happily married for 68 years. She is survived by her husband Frank, sons Gregory and Steven, and daughter Shelia. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna had one stepbrother, Dennis, and a great grandson, Connor, who preceded her in death.



Donna was an Air Force wife. Her husband Frank spent over 20 years in the US Air Force and she and her family lived in many states where he was stationed. She always made loving homes for her children wherever they lived, including Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, California, and New York. Donna was a nurturing and compassionate mother who always put her family first. She loved her bingo and the occasional night out at the casinos.



Donna will be forever in our hearts and we will cherish her love for all of us. When she left this earth, she joined the Angels of God that protect humanity. This is a tremendous loss for her family and lifelong friends. We do not grieve without hope for we will see her again when God calls us home.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Donna's name may be made to the Florida Humane Society, 3870 N Powerline Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33073.



