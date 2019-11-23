|
|
On Monday, November 18, 2019, Donna Sue Banks, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family at the age of 82. Donna
was born on December 26, 1936 in Dayton, Kentucky and was a resident of Wilton Manors, Florida. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, William F. Banks, her son William K. Banks, her daughter-in-law Lisa Banks and her granddaughter Madison Banks. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors with burial to follow at South Florida VA National Cemetery. On-line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019