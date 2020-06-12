Donna Walsh beloved mother and Nana, age 88 of Coral Springs entered eternal rest on June 6, 2020. Loving mother to Kathleen (Ron Salerno), Tom (Jackie Walsh) and Joanne Walsh. Proud Grandmother to Kristina (Grant) Belgram, JJ Barber, Ashley Barber, Anthony Salerno, Andrew Salerno, Angelo Salerno, Courtney Walsh, Collin Walsh, Ryan Walsh, Hannah Weeks and Emma Weeks. Very proud great grandma to Grant Jr., Cole and Drake. Services will be private.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2020.