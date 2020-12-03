1/1
Dora Lee Hiott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Lee Hiott, 57 years of age, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Longwood, Florida. Dora was a successful Cosmetologist and had an Associates of Science degree in Medical Billing and Coding where she maintained a 4.0 average.

Dora was born on October 10, 1963, in Hollywood, Florida. Her parents were Joseph Daniel Hiott and Shirley Marshburn Hiott, both deceased. She was the youngest of three children.

One sister, JoAnne Hiott Rule, passed away on November 22, 2020, in Lake Alfred, Florida. She is survived by the oldest sister, Shirley Hiott Burch of Pembroke Park, Florida. Dora is married to David Dow Mclauchlin, of Longwood, Florida.

She is survived by: Michael McGinnis, companion, Joseph Hiott Rule, nephew, Kelsey Hiott Rule, niece, Jessica Burch, niece, Christopher Burch, nephew, Brenda Jeffers, first cousin, and Jessie Jeffers and Brack Jeffers, second cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at Fred Hunter Memorial Gardens, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:30 P.M.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved