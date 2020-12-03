Dora Lee Hiott, 57 years of age, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Longwood, Florida. Dora was a successful Cosmetologist and had an Associates of Science degree in Medical Billing and Coding where she maintained a 4.0 average.



Dora was born on October 10, 1963, in Hollywood, Florida. Her parents were Joseph Daniel Hiott and Shirley Marshburn Hiott, both deceased. She was the youngest of three children.



One sister, JoAnne Hiott Rule, passed away on November 22, 2020, in Lake Alfred, Florida. She is survived by the oldest sister, Shirley Hiott Burch of Pembroke Park, Florida. Dora is married to David Dow Mclauchlin, of Longwood, Florida.



She is survived by: Michael McGinnis, companion, Joseph Hiott Rule, nephew, Kelsey Hiott Rule, niece, Jessica Burch, niece, Christopher Burch, nephew, Brenda Jeffers, first cousin, and Jessie Jeffers and Brack Jeffers, second cousins.



A celebration of her life will be held at Fred Hunter Memorial Gardens, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:30 P.M.



