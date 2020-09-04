1/
Doretha Hullom
HULLOM: A Celebration of Life Service honoring Mrs. Doretha Hullom of McDonough, Georgia will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia officiating. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Survivors are two daughters, Linda Royster, and Debbie Curry (Barney); three sons, Troy McCrimmon (Lisa), Neal Williams (Charmine), and Norris McGriff (Christie); grandchildren, Nicole Williams (Cameron), Matthew Curry (Carolyn), Lisa Rogers (Lawrence), Marquise Curry (Lisa), John Curry, Troy McCrimmon, Jr., Jeremie Johnson, Brandice McCrimmon, Jerald Johnson (Tonya), Tysheed Hawkins, Shannon McCrimmon, and Khalil McCrimmon, Takoya Williams, Neal Williams, Jr., Adrain Williams, Shemar Williams, Aaliyah Williams, Tina (Steven), Christie McGriff; twenty-two great grandchildren; two sisters, Adeniah Kitt, and Betty Lou Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
09:00 - 06:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.
8968 Fayetteville Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30238
770-477-2273
