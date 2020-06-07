Doris B. Wilson, age 104, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 peacefully in her Pompano Beach home after a long and happy life in which she called herself "Lucky Wilson". Doris was born November 5, 1915 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Herbert Barrett and Signe Nelson. She graduated from The College of the City of New York in 1937 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Doris was passionate about the education of children and worked as an elementary school teacher at PS 19 in the East Village of New York City. In addition to her work, Doris traveled the world as a young woman.



Doris married Robert Wilson on Christmas Eve at Grace Church in Manhattan and had many amazing years together with their friends on cruise ships all over the world and on the tennis courts of Florida.



Doris was lucky to have so many loving family members and caretakers. We are all sending our farewell to a loving, generous, and "memorable" relative, person and friend to all. May Aunt Doris be remembered by all the relatives on both sides of her family and all the friends she had in the years with her much loved husband, Bob Wilson, beginning in New York City and then, for many years in Florida! Doris, indeed, was LUCKY WILSON!



