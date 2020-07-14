Known as "The Mayor" by Livingston; as "Bubby" by her beloved family; as charitable by her community.
Doris Beck, 91, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Livingston, N.J., passed peacefully on July 12, 2020.
A private funeral will be held on Thursday, July 16 at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston.
Doris Beck was Mayor of Livingston in 1975 and 1978 and also served as Councilwoman from 1974 to 1982. She was the first woman to serve as mayor in any Essex County municipality.
Beck was a trustee for the St. Barnabas Medical Center from 1977 to 2004 and a trustee of St. Barnabas Health Care System from 1996 to 2007. She served on the Board of Trustees of the Orange Savings Bank. She was President of the New Jersey State Library. She was President of the League of Women Voters of Livingston and Vice President of the New Jersey State League of Women Voters. She was on the Arbitration Board of the New York Stock Exchange.
Born in Chehanovietzer, Poland as Doris Lew, she graduated from Montclair State Teachers College in 1950 and taught fourth grade English in Irvington. The former drum majorette attended Weequahic High School and adorns the cover of the book Jews of Weequahic. She co-led a World War II war bonds parade in 1945.
Beck was philanthropic beyond words to many well deserving organizations. She was a staunch advocate of United Jewish Federation, the Mental Health Association, United Way of North Essex, Rutgers University, Paper Mill Playhouse and Temple Beth Shalom of Livingston.
Above all else, Doris was the matriarch of the Beck family, where she was affectionately referred to as Bubby. She provided guidance, love and support to everyone.
Doris was married to her beloved, Felix for 68 years, before he passed in 2019. She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife, Janet; her son, Steven and his wife, Lauren; her daughter-in-law, Karen, the widow of her late son, Jeffrey; her four grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife, Jordana, Michael and his wife, Calie, Justin and Jake, and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County at www.jewishboca.org/donate
.