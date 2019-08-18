|
On August 12, 2019, Doris Ann Delahunty (Maloney), recently of Jacksonville, passed away at the age of 89 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Doris was born on September 18, 1929, in New York, NY to Raymond and Agnes (Kearney) Maloney. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Fordham University in 1951and worked as a social worker for Catholic Charities. On August 23, 1953, she married Terence Joseph Delahunty. They raised 6 children: Terence Jr., Mark, Claire, Ann-Marie, Carol, and Peter. Doris and Terry gave their children the great gift of being born to parents who loved and respected each other and who provided a happy and busy home.
Doris's passion in life was her family. She also enjoyed traveling; especially traveling with her family on cruises to the Mediterranean, Alaska, and down the Danube.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Terry, and brothers Raymond and Elmer Maloney. She is survived by her 6 children, daughters-in-law Janice, Ramona, and Melanie; sons-in-law John Yates and John Arrigo; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Interment followed at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL.
