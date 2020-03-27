|
Doris Katherine (Katey) Walker passed away March 23, 2020. She was 87 years old. Katey was born In Eureka, California and was a graduate of the University of California Davis, receiving her PhD. in economics in 1974. She taught at the University of Missouri, the University of Florida and Kansas State University. She retired in Pompano Beach. She is survived by 4 daughters and two grandsons. Katey received many honors and awards during her professional career. She loved hosting family Christmas, reading, playing Rumicube, traveling to see family and friends and watching the ocean. She will be greatly missed by all.
The family will host a gravesite service on March 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Kraeer Funeral Home, 300 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, Florida
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Katey Walker Award for Professional Development Scholarship, Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan, KS 66502-3373
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2020