Mrs Doris Senior Nee-Thomas, born June 24, 1923(95yrs) in Content, Westmoreland Jamaica, passed Feb.19th 2019;Plantation Fla. She was married to late Deacon Milton T. Senior(p. 8/29/07) over 54 yrs. Surviving her are 4 daughters, 3 sons, 2 beloved daughters -in-law;6 grand-kids, 8 great-grands, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, dear ones Winnie McNeil,N&E.Daley & loved ones worldwide. Sis Doris loved singing, serving Grange Hill NTCOG (JA) home Church as Choir Director. She was influential in assisting &educating young people in her district, including Jamaica's current Min. of Tourism. She's in Heaven with her Lord Jesus, "Daddy God." Services-Gateway Church,Fort Lauderdale Fl, 1 pm Mar 9th, & Grange Hill NTCOG & Interment,Mar 18th Westmoreland, J A., WI.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019