Doris M. Wilk, age 92 passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 in Stuart FL. She was born in 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio to Jacob and Clara (Van Eskowsky) Schidlowski, their only child. She was married to her husband of 61 years, Frank J. (John) Wilk, Jr. who predeceased her in 2007.
Doris attended St. Michael's Elementary School in Cleveland, Ohio and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. As a young girl, she enjoyed fishing Lake Erie with her father and could clean and scale fish by the age of ten. She became interested in speed skating and enrolled in the Brookside Skating Club, later the Ohio Skating Association and competed in many races in which she won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. At the same time, she was an active student of ballet, studying under Nellie Nellena and Leonard Ostrowski. Her love of ballet won out and in her teen years she performed as a dancer in 'Desert Song' with the Cleveland Opera Guild. Although offered a scholarship to study in New York City at the age of sixteen, her parents thought she was too young to be alone in such a large city.
Doris met her husband John when he returned from WWII from serving in the Pacific theater. They met on Valentine's Day at the Ampol Club (Polish-American) while on a blind-date. They loved dancing to the sounds of Tommy Dorsey, Gene Krupa, Sammy Watkins to name a few. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on November 28, 1946 and eventually settled into a new home in the suburbs of Cleveland (Parma). There where they raised two children, Greg and Deborah. Doris was an avid gardener as well as a seamstress and had a large circle of friends all with children about the same age. Every Memorial Day the whole group of families would rent cabins at Oglebay Park in Wheeling, West Virginia for a week of fun: boating, swimming, horseback riding, and golfing.
Doris worked over 20 years as Executive Manager at the V.L. Towner Company, an engineering firm in Cleveland. Throughout her entire work- life she maintained a loving home for her family, home cooked meals every night, and cared for her aging parents.
In 1997, Doris and her husband moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida to be near their daughter. There, Doris continued her life-long love of gardening, working to make her yard a tropical escape. In May 2013 she was awarded The City of Pembroke Pines Great Yards Award by the Mayor of the city. On a whim, at the age of 84, she entered the "Imagination Squared" community art project sponsored by Studio 18 in the Pines Art Gallery. The studio distributed over 700 five-inch wooden squares to residents of all ages to design as they please for a large wall exhibit. Doris titled her square 'En Pointe' as an homage to her dancing days. At the opening night reception, she was interviewed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper about her notable artwork.
Throughout her life Doris enjoyed her many travels, especially to France and her cruises with daughter Deborah and son-in-law John Hasson. She loved the theater, music and especially the many dogs who had the benefit of being loved by her (Madchen the German Shepard, Pandy the Old English Sheepdog, and Gilbert and Chester the rescue mixes- Doris is playing with them in Heaven now). Extremely social and fun, Doris enjoyed cooking food and attending the many parties hosted by her daughter and son-in-law.
Doris will be greatly missed by all who came to know her beautiful spirit. We will remember her strength, independent drive and generosity of heart. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John Hasson of Stuart, Florida.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1200 East 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34996 on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Doris Wilk to: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast (website: hstc1.org
).