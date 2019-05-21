Dorothea "Dottie" Starin passed away Sunday. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harvey, her daughter Michelle and son-in-law Keith, her son Darren, her brother Carson J. Miller and his wife Sandy and her nephew Todd Miller.Dottie was born in Atlanta on July 31, 1946, the first child of Carson and Hazel Miller, both officers in the US Army in World War II. She spent a good deal of her childhood in Europe in the 1950's and in Washington DC and South Carolina before moving with her parents to South Florida where she graduated from Miami Southwest High School. Dottie was a dedicated career woman and one of the first women ever to hold the position of Account Executive with AT&T in Miami Florida in the early 1970's. She went on to become a district manager for AT&T and held positions of Operations Manager for Anixter Pruzan in New Jersey and Director of Call Center Operations for Precision Response Corp., in Miami where she oversaw global call centers in India and the Philippines. Along the way she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Dottie had an unassuming manner about her yet through an abiding belief in the desire of people to do the right thing, she earned the respect and dedication of all those around her. After retirement she spent her time boating with her husband, tending to her orchids and enjoying her two Portuguese Water Dogs, first Max and then Zach. She enjoyed numerous trips to the vineyards of California and had a fondness for fine wine. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed participating in the Pelican Harbor Book Club.Those wishing to make a donation in her name may do so at the Lynn Cancer Institute of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary