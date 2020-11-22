Dorothy Ann Swartzwelder Rubano, 93, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020.



Dorothy was born May 6, 1927 to parents Jesse and Amy McClure in Garber, OK. She graduated from Copan High School and traveled back to Oklahoma almost every year for her alumni banquet. She resided in Ft. Lauderdale, but spent much of her time in the mountains of NC. Her kindness, spunk and generosity were just a few of her many attributes.



Next to her family, Dorothy's passion in life was sewing. She was a beautiful seamstress and belonged to a quilting group at First United Methodist Church in Ft. Lauderdale and also one in NC. Her other passion was traveling, and her bag was always packed ready for her next adventure. She was blessed to have traveled around the world.



Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Mitten Ray Swartzwelder and wife Kathy, and Thomas Eugene Swartzwelder and wife Maria; five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many adoring nieces and nephews and friends who called her "Aunt Dot".



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse T. and Amy McClure; her step-mother, Jessie; her sister, Ruth; her first husband, Donald; her second husband, Vincent Rubano; and most recently her dearest friends, Dena Dunworth and John Gerren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "Quilters & Sewers" c/o First United Methodist Church.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 101 SE Third Ave., Ft. Lauderdale. Masks and social distancing required.



