Dorothy Anne B. "Deedee" Shahady passed away at home on September 15, 2020. Deedee was 76 years old. She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 55 years and her children, Joe Shahady (Pandora), Bebe Shahady, Robby Shahady and Vicki Swain (Mike), and her grandchildren, Tucker Shahady (Bri), Jackson Shahady, Sienna and Tristan Swain. Deedee was a graduate of the University of Florida and taught elementary school in Palm Beach County prior to raising her family. After moving to Broward County in 1973, Deedee was an active member of the Junior League and an avid tennis player at Lago Mar Country Club. She was involved in numerous charitable organizations, including Children's Home Society, Heart Association of Palm Beach and Broward Counties, A Child is Missing and The Fort Lauderdale Debutantes, where she served as the Chairwoman. Deedee was a beautiful person, both inside and out, with an outgoing personality. She had a unique way of making everyone, even someone she just met, feel special. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church located at 1301 SW 136th Avenue, Davie at 10:00 a.m. Masks are required. In lien of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Deedee's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral mass on Monday. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will grieve privately and plan for a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2021.