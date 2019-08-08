Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
Fort Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Beatrice Green


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Beatrice Green Obituary
Dorothy Beatrice Green, 93, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Bardstown, KY. She was born May 19, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Green; two sons, Robert Green, and Jeffrey Green; and brother, Frank Morris.

She is survived by her three children, Mark (Becky) Green of Columbus, Ohio, Jenny (Joe) Buckman of Bardstown, and Steve Green of Providence, Rhode Island; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be 1:00 pm Friday September 6, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now