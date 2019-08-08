|
|
Dorothy Beatrice Green, 93, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Bardstown, KY. She was born May 19, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Green; two sons, Robert Green, and Jeffrey Green; and brother, Frank Morris.
She is survived by her three children, Mark (Becky) Green of Columbus, Ohio, Jenny (Joe) Buckman of Bardstown, and Steve Green of Providence, Rhode Island; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be 1:00 pm Friday September 6, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019