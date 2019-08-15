Home

Dorothy Camhi Borenstein


1928 - 2019
Dorothy Camhi Borenstein Obituary
Dorothy Camhi Borenstein (August 21, 1928 - August 10, 2019) took her final breath peacefully, surrounded by her family in her home in Delray Beach, FL, where she lived for 20+ years, after spending her early years in Brooklyn and raising her three children in Plainview, New York. Dottie's life was defined by her loving family, including her husband of 64 years, Paul, and her older sister Alice, who each preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Sarah Camhi and her brothers Moe Camhi and Abe Camhi and by a large, close-knit family, too numerous to name in totality. In her immediate family, she is survived by her children, Mark A. Borenstein (Santa Monica, CA), Eric Borenstein (Williamsville, NY), and Faith Borenstein Abzug (Falls Church, VA); her grandchildren Emily Defraites Scott, Peter Borenstein, Nicholas Borenstein, Corey Fabian Borenstein, Robyn Abzug, Benjamin Abzug, and Melanie Abzug; and her great grandchildren, Illa Grace Defraites Scott, Calder Defraites Scott, and Joanna Abzug.

Her memorial service was held on Monday, August 12 at the Eternal Life Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dottie's honor to Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Trustbridge Hoospice Foundation, Jewish National Fund, Tree Donations.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
