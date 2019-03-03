Home

Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home
4343 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308-5207
954-492-4000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
6501 South State Road 7
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Dorothy Ducato Obituary
Ducato, Dorothy, age 94, of Oakland Park, Florida, passed away on February 24, 2019Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Adams ( husband Paul) son Joseph M. Ducato, daughter, Nancy Ducato, grandchildren, Nicole O'Donavan, Michael Ducato, Peter Foster, Spencer Ducato, and great grandchildren, Oliver O'Donavan, and Lucine DucatoGraveside service, will be Tuesday, March 5th, at 11:30 a.m., at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, Fl 33467 . MEET IN LANE 3Arrangements by Baird Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Homewww.baird-casefh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
