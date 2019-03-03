|
Ducato, Dorothy, age 94, of Oakland Park, Florida, passed away on February 24, 2019Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Adams ( husband Paul) son Joseph M. Ducato, daughter, Nancy Ducato, grandchildren, Nicole O'Donavan, Michael Ducato, Peter Foster, Spencer Ducato, and great grandchildren, Oliver O'Donavan, and Lucine DucatoGraveside service, will be Tuesday, March 5th, at 11:30 a.m., at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, Fl 33467 . MEET IN LANE 3Arrangements by Baird Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Homewww.baird-casefh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019