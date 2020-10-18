1/
Dorothy E. Magic
Dorothy E. Magic, 89, of Hollywood, passed away October 12, 2020. Mrs. Magic was a founding member of Nativity Catholic Church. She is survived by sons Robert A. Magic, Jr. and Dennis (Mary Eileen) Magic. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a prayer service Tuesday evening all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Wednesday, 11:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens West. Online condolences may be left at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
October 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
