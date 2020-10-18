Dorothy E. Magic, 89, of Hollywood, passed away October 12, 2020. Mrs. Magic was a founding member of Nativity Catholic Church. She is survived by sons Robert A. Magic, Jr. and Dennis (Mary Eileen) Magic. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a prayer service Tuesday evening all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Wednesday, 11:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens West. Online condolences may be left at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220