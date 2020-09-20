Dorothy was born on October 17, 1937, in Minneapolis, MN to Arthur and Rose (Preston) Nelson. She spent much of her life in Miami, FL. After retiring from AT&T she moved to Norman, OK, to be closer to her sister Diane and family there.



In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years Frank, and three siblings: David Loehr, Joann Werner and Murray Nelson.



Dorothy is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Meg (Gary) Lyons, Susan (Bruce) Ricke, and son and daughter-in-law, John (Tina) Wright; two siblings, Diane Mitschell and Dan (Dianna) Nelson; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Zack) Hillman, Sara (Michael) Lyons, Jesse (Lisa) Ricke, Amber (Ryan) Ignatius, Chloe (Mason) Reid, Dylan Ricke, Cestra Wright; and seven great grandchildren, Emily DePaula and Abby Lyons-Pfeiffer, Kaya and Paige Hillman, Hazel and Lena Ignatius, Shanon Lee Ricke and many nieces and nephews.



Dorothy loved her Yorkie-Leah, gardening, the color purple and beautiful things. Thank you to Victoria Villa ALF for giving love and care to Dorothy. A celebration of life will be held in the future.



