Dorothy Lillian Saffer, of Tamarac, Florida, formerly of Newark, Irvington, and Union, NJ, passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 92.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, William, and sisters Ruth, Eleanor, and Sylvia. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Cheryl), of Piscataway, NJ, Steven (Lucy), of Coral Springs, Florida, daughter Susan Goodman (Allan) of Cypress, California, brother Samuel Coleman of Bridgewater, NJ, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mount Lebanon Cemetary, Edison, NJ.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 24, 2019