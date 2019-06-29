Dorothy Maniscalco passed away peacefully at home in Weston, Florida on June 20, 2019. Dorothy was born to Ralph & Anna (nee Rua) McCaughey on June 14, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended St. Ambrose Grade School, St. Joseph Academy, and Drake University. She taught special education in Van Meter, IA and for the Broward County School District in Florida. She married Clifford Ketch on August 7, 1945, and had 7 children: David, Bob, Christina, Kathy, Gunner (Cliff), Jay (Ralph) and Mary Claire. She had 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In 1972 Dorothy relocated to Florida and would later remarry. On November 25, 1983 Dorothy married Richard Maniscalco, gaining 3 children: John, Louis and Gina, and 4 grandchildren. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and a devoted Catholic. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Clifford, Kathy, Mary Claire, David, and grandchildren Z (Richard) and Tim. Dorothy had a long, fulfilling life with family and enjoyed travel. We celebrate her life, and will dearly miss her. In the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Davie, Florida, and burial at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to St Bonaventure Catholic Church, Davie, Florida. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 29, 2019