Arena, Dorothy Margaret (95), born on September 17, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA died on October 2, 2020 in Tamarac, FL after a long, healthy, happy and faithful life. A loving and devoted wife and mother, she is survived by four children, Karen Kolcun, Edward Barber (Virginia), William Barber (Alexandra), Thomas Barber (Diane), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Katherine Zechender, her brother Raymond Zechender, her first husband, Herbert Barber, and second husband, Joseph Arena. Her life was spent close to God and her beloved family. Her faith remained steadfast over the course of nearly a century. She was a proud member of the Columbiettes, and an active member of St. Malachy Catholic Church for nearly 30 years, and, in her later years, a regular participant in their weekly BINGO games. She loved making things, and enjoyed many different hobbies including sewing, knitting, crocheting, puzzles and making Rosary beads. But her family is what she loved most of all. While she stood barely five feet tall, she was a strong and powerful force of unconditional love, warmth, acceptance and encouragement for her entire family. Her gift of unwavering love will keep her close to her family's hearts forever. Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, October 7th. at 10 am at St. Malachy Church in Tamarac and interment at 11am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale.



