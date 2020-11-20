1/
Dorothy P. Ash
Dorothy P. "Dottie" Ash, 92, died November 18, 2020 in Riverview, FL. She was born in Stow, OH, and had lived in Florida since 1955, first in Fort Lauderdale for many years, then in Barefoot Bay until she moved to Riverview in 2018.

Dottie worked for First Federal Savings & Loan in several positions before her retirement as a mortgage loan officer in 1982. Survivors include her daughters: Melanie Hendrix (Mark) of Riverview, FL; Stephanie Sweel (Bob) of Zion Crossroads, VA; and Andrea Ash of Sebastian, FL; four grandchildren: Geoffrey Barnhouse, Bradley Hendrix, Brian Hendrix, and Elizabeth Turner; eleven great-grandchildren; and her partner for many years, Ralph Privee of Bedford, TX.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2020.
