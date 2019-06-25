Home

Dorothy Dottie (Shapiro) Rabinowitz, born on December 17, 1926 in Bronx, New York, passed away at age 92 on June 2, 2019 in Pompano Beach, Florida. She graduated from Evander Child's High School in 1942. She was in the Fashion industry at Junior Belle as a controller until retiring in 1980. Dorothy is survived by her son, Carl Rabinowitz; daughter, Diane Rabinowitz; niece, Joanne Bushart; and nephews, Saul Brodsky, William Tannen, and Steven Tannen. The family invites donations in Dorothy's name to Jewish National Fund.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 25, 2019
