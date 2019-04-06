Dorothy Chambers Trickey died on April 1, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. Dorothy was born on November 20, 1926 in Fordson (now Dearborn), Michigan, to Thomas and Anna Raappana Chambers. During World War II, she was one of two Detroit area full scholarship nursing school students at Harper Grace Hospital. In 1947 she married Fred McAfee Trickey, to whom she was married until his death in 1990. She and Fred raised their family in Bloomfield Hills, MI and spent summers on Mullett Lake, MI. Dorothy was a master flower show judge, National Flower Show Chairman, lecturer/demonstrator, and former president of garden clubs in Bloomfield Hills, MI, Orchard Lake, MI, and Boca Raton, FL. She loved bridge, winning the Palm Beach County senior Olympics trophy in her 80's. She is survived by her children, Frederick (Birmingham, MI), Richard (Holland, Ohio), Dennis and wife Gaye (Lakewood, CO), Elizabeth and husband Richard Glassman (Santa Fe, NM), many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Boca Raton, FL on April 9, 11 am, at the Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary