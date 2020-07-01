Dorothy Winters Mathisen went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Midland Park, NJ and lived in Eastport, Long Island for 29 years before moving to Florida in 1994. She attended the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City and graduated from Southampton College where she obtained her Master's Degree. Dorothy was a legal secretary at the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for 20 years and taught in the Riverhead School District for 16 years. She was a professional soprano soloist and sang in concerts and many churches in NJ and NY. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 33 years Stanley Mathisen who passed away in 1998 and a brother Raymond Winters. She is survived by her two nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Glades Presbyterian Church, 21121 Judge Winikoff Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33428. Interment will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, NJ.



