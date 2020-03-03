|
Doryce Appleton passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 29, 2020. She is survived by her niece, Carole Stein, her nephew, Bernard Dane Stein (Lyn Pont) and many friends. Doryce was a gourmet cook and hostess, a successful business woman and a world traveler. She was kind and generous, and a good friend to the Humane Society and Hadassah. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a private memorial ceremony at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Donations in Doryce's memory may be made to the Olympus Chapter of Hadassah. 600 Three Islands Boulevard, Apartment 914, Hallandale, Florida 33009
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2020