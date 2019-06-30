|
Douglas Alan Taylor, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on February 2, 1953 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to the late Gwin and Sue (Chafin) Taylor. He had been a resident of Sebring since 2005 coming from Ft. Lauderdale and worked for Bellsouth. Douglas loved the ocean, riding his bike, reading, music, the outdoors and was a very intelligent man. He also loved his dogs, Maggie and Marlow. Douglas is survived by his Wife, Susan Taylor of Sebring, FL; Daughter Jessica Oster of Coral Springs, FL; Brothers, Michael Taylor; Steven Taylor; Gregory Taylor; Grandson, Tyler Oster. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870 Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019