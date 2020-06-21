Douglas Allen, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away quietly June 19, 2020. His beloved wife of 32 years, "Annie Fannie," was by his side.
Douglas was born in Lake City, So. Car. and mainly grew up there and in Kingstree So. Car. He attended the University of South Carolina and then moved to Florida in 1960. He delved into hard work and became very successful in the commercial pool construction business for many decades in Florida. But he wasn't just all about work – Douglas led a full life - he enjoyed many pleasures such as soaring in his plane, cruising on his boat and riding on his Harley. He was also very philanthropic in his local community. After retiring thirty years ago, he still dabbled in business but hit the high seas with his Annie and a plethora of friends and cruised and traveled the world over. Not a lot of grass grew under his feet.
Douglas is survived by his lovely wife Annie, his son "Little Dougie" of Daytona; his brother Sherwood; sister Gale Royce; and three brothers-in-law, Scooter, Billie and Bobby. His family and pals are sure going to miss him – the twinkle in his blue eyes and his quirky little laugh were unique only to him.
Social distancing guidelines in accordance with Federal, State and CDC, recommendations are strictly followed. Broward County Regulations require all guests to wear a mask.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Douglas's funeral service will commence on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lauderdale Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome but donations are requested to Pinion, Inc., in memory of Douglas, c/o Sandy Clobus, 441 Coral Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.
A Celebration of Life is planned in the future.
Online tributes at: www.KraeerFairchild.com
Rest in peace Boo Boo!
Douglas was born in Lake City, So. Car. and mainly grew up there and in Kingstree So. Car. He attended the University of South Carolina and then moved to Florida in 1960. He delved into hard work and became very successful in the commercial pool construction business for many decades in Florida. But he wasn't just all about work – Douglas led a full life - he enjoyed many pleasures such as soaring in his plane, cruising on his boat and riding on his Harley. He was also very philanthropic in his local community. After retiring thirty years ago, he still dabbled in business but hit the high seas with his Annie and a plethora of friends and cruised and traveled the world over. Not a lot of grass grew under his feet.
Douglas is survived by his lovely wife Annie, his son "Little Dougie" of Daytona; his brother Sherwood; sister Gale Royce; and three brothers-in-law, Scooter, Billie and Bobby. His family and pals are sure going to miss him – the twinkle in his blue eyes and his quirky little laugh were unique only to him.
Social distancing guidelines in accordance with Federal, State and CDC, recommendations are strictly followed. Broward County Regulations require all guests to wear a mask.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Douglas's funeral service will commence on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lauderdale Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome but donations are requested to Pinion, Inc., in memory of Douglas, c/o Sandy Clobus, 441 Coral Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.
A Celebration of Life is planned in the future.
Online tributes at: www.KraeerFairchild.com
Rest in peace Boo Boo!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.