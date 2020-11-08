1/1
Douglas E. Humphreys
Douglas E. Humphreys, a Quality Control Manager and resident of Boca Raton, FL, for over 30 years passed away peacefully on October, 2, 2020 at the age of 74.

Doug is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellen; his son William; his mother Eunice Hines, his brothers, his in-laws, his multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces – and many other family members.

Doug was born on October 12, 1945, to Ed and Eunice Humphreys. He attended college at Purdue University, enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served his term honorably for 5 years, and ultimately graduated from Manchester College in Indiana. For years he served as 3rd generation owner and operator of Interstate Machine Tool & Engineering until he sold the business in 1984 and moved to South Florida. Doug then worked as a Quality Control Manager for Florida Eagle Industries (now known as Condor Industries) for over 30 years. Doug made lifelong friends during his career, and when he spoke of them it was always with a great deal of fondness and respect.

Doug was a devoted husband and best friend to Mary Ellen. They were married on August 26, 1972, and never looked back. Doug was a devoted father as well - beginning the very day his son was born on July 11, 1974. Doug had a passion for aviation, engineering, carpentry, and chemistry and spent most of his spare time learning and practicing those disciplines. Doug also enjoyed watching murder mysteries, including his favorite show The Midsummer Murders.

Doug was always very joyful around family and he was very proud of all of his loved ones. Doug lived a life as a gentle soul, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him.

A private, limited attendance memorial service is scheduled for 9:00am on November 2, 2020, at South Florida National Cemetery. The Humphreys family apologies for the limited attendance request due to Cemetery restrictions. Condolences may be offered at 354 Sandalwood Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
