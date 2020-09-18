1/1
Douglas Friend
1965 - 2020
On September 10, 2020, Douglas Friend, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 54.

Doug was born on October 8, 1965, to Richard Friend and Dolores Friend (Grap) formerly of Clifton and Old Tappan, NJ. He graduated from Northern Valley H.S. of Old Tappan in 1983 and attended Florida Atlantic University, beginning his long-term career as a stockbroker in Boca Raton, Florida, where Doug has resided since.

Florida became the perfect home for Douglas, as he loved fishing, boating, and Miami's rival team, the NY Jets. A down to earth person, Douglas had a strong love of family, friends, and country. He was known for his happy-go-lucky personality, his infectious smile, and his compassionate spirit. Doug will always be remembered for his humor, confidence, generosity and kindness in helping others. "Who finds a faithful friend, finds a treasure." - Jewish Proverb.

Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Richard Friend (Englewood, NJ). He is survived by his mother, Dolores, his sister, Deborah, and his two nephews, Joshua and Ethan Mendez (Norwood, NJ), and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements are pending at jewishmemorialchapel.org. For updates and anticipated zoom links for future services, email debfriend88@outlook.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
September 17, 2020
A beautiful man with a beautiful heart. Rest In Peace Doug.
Marie Fedorchak
September 17, 2020
What do I want to say about Doug Friend. How much space am I allowed? Doug was a good friend. I was lucky to be one of his friends. So many memories.
James Harkins
Friend
September 17, 2020
Rest in peace old friend
Mark Pedin
September 17, 2020
Just like his name, he was a good friend back in Old Tappan. We had some great times. Rest In Peace Doug
Jeff Knecht
Classmate
September 17, 2020
I will always have memories of the forest avenue friends. Prayers to Delores debbie and the entire friend family.
Joan koehler
Friend
September 17, 2020
I have so many treasured memories of growing up with Doug on Forest Avenue in Old Tappan, running around together being boys in a much simpler time. He was a great friend and I will always be grateful that my family chose to live in the house across the street from the Friend family. Rest in peace and joy, Doug.
Rob Nichols
Friend
September 17, 2020
RIP Toots..... I will always cherish our friendship, and will forever be thankful for the laughter we shared ❤❤
Jill Gelalia Costantino
Friend
September 17, 2020
I knew Doug in high school. He was always kind and way too cool to hang with me, lol. Met up after high school a few times and still a nice guy. :) Prayers to the family.
Beth Johnston-Groth
Classmate
September 17, 2020
Rest easy my friend.
Jon Campi
Friend
September 17, 2020
Gone from our sight but not from our heart. Lots of love hugs and prayers for the family.
Dina Bridge
Family
September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020
I will never forget the fishing trip we went on we had such a great time. Doug was like family as he was so close to my brother. Doug will be missed.
Craig Asselta
Friend
September 17, 2020
Though it has been many many years since I have seen you Doug, I will always treasure those years growing up in OT and playing on Forrest Ave. my thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and friends.
Claire (Diggins) Snow
Claire Snow
Friend
September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies. Doug was passionate about his family and his country, that is for sure. He touched many lives, even from afar. God bless your family at this time and find peace in prayer.

Gina Fedorchak
September 17, 2020
So sad.
September 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers he was always nice to me in school he was a great kid he was NJ nice to all be in peace doug fly high
Dawn schaefer dezago
Classmate
September 17, 2020
Lawrence D'Errico
Family
September 17, 2020
He was amazing and so special
He made everyone feel special
He light up a room
My deepest prayers and love
Pauline Richards Coombes
Family
September 17, 2020
I will always hold dear the memories I have with Douglas and his loving family. I send prayers for Debbie, Dolores, and the entire family. May you find peace in knowing he was loved by many, and his life, although short, was a gift to us all.
Janet G Lacondrata
Friend
September 17, 2020
