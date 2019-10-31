Home

Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
2401 South University Drive
Davie, FL 33324
954-527-1550
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
2401 South University Drive
Davie, FL 33324
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David Church
Douglas W. Finneran, 74, Cooper City, FL. Formally from Calumet City and Hazel Crest, IL. passed away September 21 following a long illness. Doug was a retired supervisor for the City of Coral Gables, in 2005 he was awarded Employee of the year. Prior to being a supervisor, he was the Safety Director of Waste Management in Miami Dade. He was active in his community as treasurer of the Country Address Lakefront Association, a 4th degree member of the Knight of Columbus assembly 3054, and treasurer and past Grand Knight of council 10230 at St. David Church in Davie. His passion was golf, though he never broke 80. After relocating to Florida, he shifted his sporting allegiance from Chicago teams to being an avid fan of the Canes and Dolphin football teams as well as the Marlins. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathryn (Dillon), Colleen Walker (Kevin) Springfield, VA, Maureen D'Silva (Joseph) Wellington, Brian (Michele Vecchione) Coconut Creek, and Christine Gieson (Heath) Delray Beach. Grandchildren Dylan and Caitlin D'Silva, and Margaret Gieson. Brother Dennis Finneran (Kathleen) Miami, Patricia McGhee (John) Stuart, and Mary Curtin (James) Geneva, IL along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held November 1 at Fred Hunter Funeral home 2401 S. University Dr. Davie from 5 PM to 8 PM with a 10 AM Mass on November 2 at St. David Church. In lieu of flowers donations to Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research would be appreciated.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2019
