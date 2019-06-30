Dudley "Duke" Dwight Johnston, age 70, of Dayton Mountain, passed away Friday morning June 28, 2019 at his home on Dayton Mountain. He was born on July 26, 1948 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the son of the late Dudley and Elisabeth (Von Der Grun) Johnston.



Duke was a high school graduate of Ft. Lauderdale High School Class of 1966. He then earned his bachelor's degree at Florida State University. Duke was a police officer, then detective and after 25 years of service, he retired in 1990 from the Light House Point, Florida Marine Patrol. He comes from a family of police officers including his father, brother and uncle. Duke moved from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Dayton Mountain in 1990 where he was the former owner and operator of the New Harmony Grocery and Deli and the former owner and operator of Multiple Stone Rock Quarry on Dayton Mountain. Duke enjoyed the outdoors and being in the woods.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Renate (Grabke) Johnston of Dayton Mountain; his four daughters, Monika (Jay) Prestwood, Michelle (Steve) Kelley both of Soddy Daisy, Christina McMillin and Nicole Marler both of Dayton Mountain; his six grandchildren, Brynn McMillin, Nicholas Marler, Mitchell Kelley, Dylan Kelley, Peri Prestwood and Cole Prestwood; and his brother Robert "Bobby" (Julie) Johnston of Pompano Beach, FL.



Funeral services for Duke will be held Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Fields officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Johnston Family Cemetery on Dayton Mountain.



The family is being cared for by the Vanderwall Funeral Home where they will receive friends Monday afternoon after 5:00 p.m. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019