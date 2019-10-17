|
|
E. Donald Morando passed away on October 15th, 2019 at the age of 94. Don was a World War II veteran and served his country in the U.S Navy. He graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters Degree in Business becoming owner of Queen Anne Candy Company in Chicago, IL, and spent many successful years in the candy industry.
Don is survived by his wife, Betty; their 3 children, Denise, Donald, and Danielle; 3 grandchildren, William, James, and Anthony; 1 great grandchild, Tommy; brother, Mario Morando and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 18th at 11:30 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3510 S Ocean Blvd, Highland Beach, FL 33487. Burial will be Monday, October 21st 2019 at 11:00 AM (Lane 5) at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7 in Lake Worth, FL 33449. Please visit www.Lorneandsons.com to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019