E. Gloria Hoffenberg, 91, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Hamden, CT and NY passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 in Delray Beach. She is survived by her husband Sherman, and children Larry (of AZ), Steven (of MA), and Robin (of FL).Gloria was a retired marriage and family therapist with master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, and education. She was an award winning quilter, creative stitchery artist and teacher, and was active in many arts groups. A bridge Life Master, she also co-wrote the cookbook "99 Delicious Dishes", and was a past president of Hadassah in CT. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Gloria's memory be made to:Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services(Weisman Delray Community Center)