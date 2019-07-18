Earle Robert Neil Lund, age 95, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born September 30, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan to Neiilo and Edythe Lund. He was a WWII United States Army Veteran, attaining rank of 1st Lieutenant. Robert married high school sweetheart, Fern Liepold and attended Lawrence Institute of Technology in Detroit. He lettered in golf and baseball and was sports editor for the Blue Devil newspaper. Robert graduated from LIT with BSME and BSIE degrees. He spent the next 30 years in the metallurgical heat-treating business with two plants in Detroit. He enjoyed golf, boating and secured a private pilot's license. After selling his company, Fern and Bob "retired" to Boca Raton, Florida where he became a realtor. They enjoyed golf, travel and socializing with friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his golf and life partner, Fern Marie Lund of 68 years. He then moved to Hot Springs Village, becoming a resident of Mt. Carmel Community.



Survivors include his children, Randy Lund (Donna) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, John Lund (Leigh) of Troy, Michigan, Robert Lund Jr. (Paula) of Highland, Michigan; grandchildren, Ryan Lund (Ashley), Reagan Himes (Drew), Jessica Lund, Jennifer Lund (Aaron Scott), Jaclyn Mills (Joseph), Kristina Fisher (Brian), Elizabeth Anne Lund, and Andrew Lund; great-grandchildren, Michael Andrew, Charles Richard, and Faelin Maron.



A private family memorial service will be held at The South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.



Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.ArkansasCremation.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 18, 2019