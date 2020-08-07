Edward Weiner passed away peacefully from pharyngeal cancer on August 4, 2020, at home with his family. Ed was a retired optometrist, bridge enthusiast, avid soccer fan, dog lover, and beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Despite losing the ability to speak, he maintained an optimistic outlook and continued to enjoy life to the fullest.



Ed is survived by his son Mark and Suzanne Weiner; daughter Sibylle Weiner; sister Eleanor Kluger; grandchildren Adam and Stephanie Weiner; and nieces, nephews and their children-all of whom he loved and cherished. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 58 years, Jutta; his children Pete and Sandy, and his dogs Asta and Tyler.



