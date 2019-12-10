|
Edgar Allen Otto
Born January 9, 1930 in Newark, New Jersey
Edgar was born, raised and resided in NJ for nearly six decades. A successful entrepreneur who began his career delivering newspapers and snow plowing driveways in suburban NJ. Over a career spanning several decades, he built several nationally recognized businesses servicing hospitals, nursing homes, auto finance, healthcare and retail food service. Edgar was a well known philanthropist who spent much of his senior life helping children and animals. He spent much of his late career developing the Saint Andrews Lower School in Boca Raton, FL. His love of animals was evident with his commitment to the Tri County Humane Society of Palm Beach County. He is succeeded by his wife of 45 years, Nina; sons Wayne, Gregory, Andrew; daughters Valarie, Julie, Rachel, Danielle and Kristen. He is also the proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Much of his family resides in both NJ and FL. Edgar was an avid race car driver and SCCA champion, his father, Edward Otto Sr., was a co-founder of NASCAR.
Services will be held on Wednesday November 11, 2019 at 10:30 at Congregation B'nai Israel in Boca Raton
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019