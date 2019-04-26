Edgar H. R. "Bob" Beaupre, 81, of Deerfield Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. Bob was born in Ottawa, Canada on June 26, 1937 to Ted and Irene Beaupre. Bob served 10 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force, then moved to Rome, NY to begin his career as a commercial airline pilot. He retired after 33 years as a Captain with USAirways flying his final flight to Paris, France. Bob loved hockey, the outdoors, especially the ocean, boating, and deep sea fishing. Bob also enjoyed showing his Rottweilers in AKC shows over 30 years. He was a member of the BPO Elks for 25+ years and currently the Boca Raton Elks Lodge #2166. Bob was predeceased by his Father Ted and brother Leonard Keith Beaupre. He is survived by his 100 year old Mother Irene, his wife of 41 years, Judy (Bell) Beaupre, daughters Lori Bronson (Steve), Karen Schmitt (Greg), five grandchildren: Lindsay (Shanin) , Stephan (Cybille) , Tyler (Molly), Meagan, Kyle, four great grandchildren: Shane, Blake, Ayla, Nathan, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the for Research. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary