Dear Family & Friends, May your memories give you comfort. The 4th of July's up country, the bar/ bat mitzvahs and weddings ...My Aunt Edie was an unbelievable Wonderful Wonder Woman! Family wise, business wise - before women owned business' she and your Grandma did it. My Mother Jeanette, may she Rest In Peace with Edith and our Fathers, told me that if you have one good friend in life you are blessed, and her Best Friend was Edith. To my wonderful Aunt who had a heart of gold, I will miss our conversations but you will live on in our memories. May they all rest together in peace (and have some fun because you know that since the are all together they will). Love , Robert & Cheryl

