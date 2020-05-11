Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith Pluchino born on May 21, 1927 passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul. She is survived by her children Gail Herman (Pete) and Paul Pluchino (Helen), 5 grandchildren Todd Herman, Jill Foldessy (Joseph), Marc Herman, Paula Cue'(Javier), and Michael Pluchino and 3 great-grandchildren Joseph Paul Foldessy, Julia Foldessy and Sophia Cue'. Arrangements by Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin.



