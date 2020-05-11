Edith Pluchino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Pluchino born on May 21, 1927 passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul. She is survived by her children Gail Herman (Pete) and Paul Pluchino (Helen), 5 grandchildren Todd Herman, Jill Foldessy (Joseph), Marc Herman, Paula Cue'(Javier), and Michael Pluchino and 3 great-grandchildren Joseph Paul Foldessy, Julia Foldessy and Sophia Cue'. Arrangements by Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved