Edmond Pagnotti, 80, was born in Camden, NJ, on April 30, 1939 to Anthony and Josephine Pagnotti, and passed away on October 26, 2019, in Vero Beach, FL. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Theresa Pagnotti, and is survived by his children, Denise Pagnotti, Aimee Jo Pagnotti, and Steven Jeffrey Pagnotti, grandchildren Kayla, Jessie, Suzannah, and Caden, great-grandchildren Kirah, Jasmine, and Anthony, and sisters Grace and Claire. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at Denise's home in Lauderhill on Saturday, November 9th, from 3-7 pm. Please call 954-578-8717 for address. Donations to the or United Cerebral Palsy would honor his memory.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019