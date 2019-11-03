Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Denise's home
Lauderhill, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Pagnotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond J. Pagnotti


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond J. Pagnotti Obituary
Edmond Pagnotti, 80, was born in Camden, NJ, on April 30, 1939 to Anthony and Josephine Pagnotti, and passed away on October 26, 2019, in Vero Beach, FL. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Theresa Pagnotti, and is survived by his children, Denise Pagnotti, Aimee Jo Pagnotti, and Steven Jeffrey Pagnotti, grandchildren Kayla, Jessie, Suzannah, and Caden, great-grandchildren Kirah, Jasmine, and Anthony, and sisters Grace and Claire. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at Denise's home in Lauderhill on Saturday, November 9th, from 3-7 pm. Please call 954-578-8717 for address. Donations to the or United Cerebral Palsy would honor his memory.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -