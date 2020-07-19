Edna B. Simmons, 97, was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 29, 1922 and passed away in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on July 10, 2020. Edna married Ed Simmons on October 1, 1940 and were married for 58 years. Edna was a devout Catholic and was heavily involved in all Church activities. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her family.



Edna is survived by her sister, Rose Strack, grandchildren, Michael (Yvette) and Larry (Gina) Melby, Lynn (Dave) Braden, great grandchildren, Michael, Jaclyn, Skylar, Jake, Angela and Michael James. She is predeceased by her husband, Ed Simmons, daughter, Barbara, son in law, James, brothers, Gene, Jack and Edward Gurnic and sister, Mayann Nickolic.



A Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 from 5pm-9pm at Aycock Riverside Funeral and Cremation Ceneter, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susan G. Komen for the cure.



